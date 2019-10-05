Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 7.19M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 670,044,809.25% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 77,898,158.18% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 359.29% at a $11 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 21.3% respectively. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.