Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

We are contrasting Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 29.81 N/A -1.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 460.75% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $12. Competitively the average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 229.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aptinyx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 69.5%. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.