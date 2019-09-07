Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 453.00%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 28.50% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 83% respectively. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.