Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AC Immune SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 27% respectively. Insiders held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AC Immune SA

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.