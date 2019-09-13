Comparison of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.81 N/A -5.48 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 414.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.