Comparison of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 54.70M -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 782,417,843.16% 184.2% -186.1% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 311,503,416.86% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 533.80% at a $9 average price target. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 61.60%. The information presented earlier suggests that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 98.8%. Insiders held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.