Comparison of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 785,025,592.19% 184.2% -186.1% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 135,076,195.48% -48.2% -38.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 504.03% for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $9. Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 38.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 0%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.