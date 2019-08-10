Comparison of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (OTTW) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.92 N/A 0.60 21.93 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.34 N/A 1.69 12.84

Table 1 highlights Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.23 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.46% 1.22% -0.76% -0.91% -1.3% 1.32% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19%

For the past year Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Midwest Bancorp Inc. beats Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.