Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 -1.20 31.49M -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,110,657,040.37% -60.1% -48.1% Zogenix Inc. 71,260,466.17% -28.1% -22%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 268.66% for Otonomy Inc. with average price target of $8. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58.75 average price target and a 49.15% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Zogenix Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.