Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 99.31 N/A -1.66 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Analyst Ratings

Otonomy Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with average price target of $8. Competitively Synthorx Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 61.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 86.2%. Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.