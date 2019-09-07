Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|99.31
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Analyst Ratings
Otonomy Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with average price target of $8. Competitively Synthorx Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 61.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Otonomy Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 86.2%. Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
