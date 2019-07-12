Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 124.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.98 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 96.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.9% and 55% respectively. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.