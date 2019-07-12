Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|124.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|3.98
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.42 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Otonomy Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 96.08%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.9% and 55% respectively. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.33%
|-12.65%
|8.21%
|-39.58%
|-29.61%
|22.88%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
