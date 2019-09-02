Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Since Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|94.48
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.04
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Risk & Volatility
Otonomy Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.28 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Otonomy Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 187.61%. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.75 average price target and a 74.63% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.