Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Since Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.48 N/A -1.66 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.04 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 187.61%. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.75 average price target and a 74.63% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.