Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.60 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.41 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Cerus Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 96.85% and an $5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cerus Corporation is $9, which is potential 66.67% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 68.9%. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.