Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 100.60 N/A -1.66 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta and it is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Otonomy Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 117.39% at a $5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 391.80% and its consensus price target is $3. The data provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Otonomy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 54.7% respectively. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.