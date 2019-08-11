Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|108.91
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|20
|43.95
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Alector Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 100.80% at a $5 average target price. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 49.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Alector Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
