Comparison of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 108.91 N/A -1.66 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 43.95 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 100.80% at a $5 average target price. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 49.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Alector Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.