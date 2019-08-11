Comparison of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.61 N/A -4.57 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 420.45% and its consensus target price is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.