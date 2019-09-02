Comparison of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.65 N/A -4.57 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.