Comparison of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Seabridge Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Seabridge Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 87.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Seabridge Gold Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.36% and 42.1%. 20.91% are Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Seabridge Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has stronger performance than Seabridge Gold Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Seabridge Gold Inc. beats Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.