Comparison of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 8.82 N/A -0.97 0.00 Medtronic plc 91 4.41 N/A 3.75 23.54

Table 1 demonstrates OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Medtronic plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Medtronic plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -47.1% -28.4% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are 10.5 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Medtronic plc’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. OrthoPediatrics Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Medtronic plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a consensus target price of $48.5, and a 36.47% upside potential. Competitively Medtronic plc has a consensus target price of $104.44, with potential upside of 5.23%. Based on the data delivered earlier, OrthoPediatrics Corp. is looking more favorable than Medtronic plc, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Medtronic plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.7% and 84.4%. 39.7% are OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Medtronic plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. -9.12% 7.05% 13.68% 41.9% 111.89% 17.49% Medtronic plc -0.82% 1.61% -2.65% -6.45% 2.43% -2.96%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp. had bullish trend while Medtronic plc had bearish trend.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.