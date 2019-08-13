Comparison of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.41 N/A -0.76 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.50 N/A 0.98 23.08

Table 1 demonstrates OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OrthoPediatrics Corp. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has an average target price of $48.5, and a 54.70% upside potential. Lantheus Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a -1.12% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that OrthoPediatrics Corp. looks more robust than Lantheus Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Lantheus Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.6% and 95.3%. OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share held by insiders are 40.3%. Comparatively, 3% are Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp. has weaker performance than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.