Comparison of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Both Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies Inc. 60 4.97 N/A 2.33 28.16 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.22 N/A 0.11 159.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ormat Technologies Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc. Clearway Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Clearway Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -17.07% for Ormat Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ormat Technologies Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 93.04%. About 4.95% of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ormat Technologies Inc. 2.53% 2.34% 13.88% 16.68% 23.1% 25.33% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46%

For the past year Ormat Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Ormat Technologies Inc. beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.