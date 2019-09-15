Comparison of ORIX Corporation (IX) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ORIX Corporation
|73
|0.00
|N/A
|11.63
|6.13
|X Financial
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.90
|3.16
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ORIX Corporation and X Financial. X Financial appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ORIX Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ORIX Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has ORIX Corporation and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ORIX Corporation
|0.00%
|11.5%
|2.7%
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ORIX Corporation and X Financial has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 2%. ORIX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ORIX Corporation
|-7.59%
|-4.99%
|2.44%
|-4.33%
|-16.17%
|-0.29%
|X Financial
|-5%
|-24.6%
|-41.96%
|-46.93%
|0%
|-33.26%
For the past year ORIX Corporation was less bearish than X Financial.
Summary
ORIX Corporation beats on 9 of the 8 factors X Financial.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.