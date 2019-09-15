Comparison of ORIX Corporation (IX) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13 X Financial 4 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ORIX Corporation and X Financial. X Financial appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ORIX Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ORIX Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ORIX Corporation and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ORIX Corporation and X Financial has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 2%. ORIX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26%

For the past year ORIX Corporation was less bearish than X Financial.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats on 9 of the 8 factors X Financial.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.