Comparison of Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp Inc. 34 3.91 N/A 2.07 16.30 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.05 N/A 2.52 13.64

In table 1 we can see Origin Bancorp Inc. and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Origin Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16% 1.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Origin Bancorp Inc. and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 51.7%. 5.7% are Origin Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Bancorp Inc. -1.05% -1.54% -1% -9.8% -8.28% -0.88% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. -0.95% -0.69% -3.78% 7.89% -10.95% 4.66%

For the past year Origin Bancorp Inc. has -0.88% weaker performance while Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has 4.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. beats Origin Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.