Comparison of Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

This is a contrast between Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Farm Products and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech Limited 6 0.00 N/A -5.42 0.00 Alico Inc. 29 1.95 N/A 1.89 16.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech Limited 0.00% -223.2% -37.7% Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Origin Agritech Limited has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alico Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Origin Agritech Limited and Alico Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.4% and 29.6%. Insiders owned roughly 38.7% of Origin Agritech Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Alico Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Agritech Limited -4.5% -6.12% -15.08% -14.42% -36.48% 6.77% Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14%

For the past year Origin Agritech Limited has weaker performance than Alico Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Alico Inc. beats Origin Agritech Limited.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers hybrid varieties of corn, rice, and canola seeds. The company distributes its products to farmers through distributors and retailers. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.