Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.89 N/A -1.42 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 6.35 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Orgenesis Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 129.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.45%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.