Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.40 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 88 56.71 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Orgenesis Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $95.79, while its potential downside is -7.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.