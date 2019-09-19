Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.42 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.55 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orgenesis Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.45%. Competitively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.