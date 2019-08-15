Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Since Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.23 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has stronger performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.