Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.03 N/A -1.42 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.