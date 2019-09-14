Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orgenesis Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Orgenesis Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Orgenesis Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 319.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.