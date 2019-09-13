Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

We are comparing Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.98 N/A -1.42 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.75 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orgenesis Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Coherus BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 average price target and a 68.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.