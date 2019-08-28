Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.87 N/A -1.42 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has stronger performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.