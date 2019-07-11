Comparison of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

As Biotechnology companies, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.79 N/A -1.40 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 161.45 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Orgenesis Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Orgenesis Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $61, with potential upside of 47.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 86.1%. Insiders owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.