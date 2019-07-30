Comparison of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 17.84 N/A -0.24 0.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 157 1.46 N/A 9.09 18.19

Table 1 highlights Organovo Holdings Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.6% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Organovo Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Recommendations

Organovo Holdings Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is $181.88, which is potential 8.71% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares and 94.3% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares. About 1% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 1.14% 3.95% 12.34% -2.82% -6.65% 30.86%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.