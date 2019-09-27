Comparison of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

This is a contrast between Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 11.45 N/A -0.23 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 136 2.70 N/A 4.52 29.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Organovo Holdings Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.86 beta indicates that Organovo Holdings Inc. is 86.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. is 10.2 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Organovo Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Organovo Holdings Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is $162, which is potential 19.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Organovo Holdings Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.5% and 96.8% respectively. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 1% are Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. has -56.82% weaker performance while Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 18.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.