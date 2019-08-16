Comparison of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 12.22 N/A -0.23 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Organovo Holdings Inc. and Celcuity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. are 10.3 and 10.2. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 26.9 and 26.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celcuity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Organovo Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Organovo Holdings Inc. and Celcuity Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.5% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Celcuity Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Celcuity Inc. beats Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.