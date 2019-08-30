Comparison of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Both OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.83 N/A -7.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Lannett Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential downside of -2.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.67% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.63% of Lannett Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.94%. Competitively, 7.1% are Lannett Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88% Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54%

For the past year OrganiGram Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Lannett Company Inc.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.