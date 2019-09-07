Comparison of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and HEXO Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and HEXO Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.67% and 9.15%. About 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, HEXO Corp. has 8.04% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
|0.84%
|-8.97%
|-21.8%
|6.39%
|61.9%
|67.88%
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
For the past year OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than HEXO Corp.
Summary
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors HEXO Corp.
