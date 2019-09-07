Comparison of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and HEXO Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.67% and 9.15%. About 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, HEXO Corp. has 8.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than HEXO Corp.

Summary

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors HEXO Corp.