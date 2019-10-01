Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 482,669,461.91% 0% 0% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,559,652.93% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 126.48% and an $26 consensus price target. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 28.99% and its consensus price target is $21. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Orchard Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 75.6% respectively. Competitively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.