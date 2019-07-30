Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 557.85 N/A -2.68 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.83 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 86.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 41.7%. Competitively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.