Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|557.85
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|7.83
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 86.00%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Orchard Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 41.7%. Competitively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
