Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 567.40 N/A -1.50 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 50.38 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Epizyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 65.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 94.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.