Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 692.20 N/A -1.50 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 74.03% upside potential and an average target price of $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cyanotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 27.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Cyanotech Corporation

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.