Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 555.78 N/A -1.50 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 76.93 N/A -2.11 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.