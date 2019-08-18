Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.55 N/A -1.50 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.65 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 20.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.