Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 559.51 N/A -2.68 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 24 53.33 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orchard Therapeutics plc and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Orchard Therapeutics plc and Array BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Array BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.5 consensus target price and a -29.91% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.