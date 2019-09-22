Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 692.20 N/A -1.50 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 42 6.72 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 74.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 96.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.