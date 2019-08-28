Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|555.78
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 48.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.
