Comparison of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 555.78 N/A -1.50 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 48.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.