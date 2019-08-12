Comparison of ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD)

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM Inc. 7 1.55 N/A -0.28 0.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -8.11 0.00

Demonstrates ORBCOMM Inc. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.6% Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0.00% -131.3% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

ORBCOMM Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ORBCOMM Inc. are 2.6 and 2.1. Competitively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ORBCOMM Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ORBCOMM Inc. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ORBCOMM Inc. has an average target price of $10, and a 90.11% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.9% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares and 16.9% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.1% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORBCOMM Inc. -26.75% -19.06% -22.79% -27.3% -38.45% -29.06% Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 13.22% 19.7% -17.78% -37.23% -86.88% -76.76%

For the past year ORBCOMM Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Summary

ORBCOMM Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. The company also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers. In addition, it offers satellite based customer solutions through service agreement with various mobile satellite providers, as well as terrestrial-based cellular network services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers, and two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as through value-added resellers, international value-added resellers, international licensees, country representatives, and solution providers. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.