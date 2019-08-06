Comparison of ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

As Diversified Communication Services companies, ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM Inc. 7 1.56 N/A -0.28 0.00 GTT Communications Inc. 28 0.38 N/A -4.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ORBCOMM Inc. and GTT Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.6% GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -5.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that ORBCOMM Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. GTT Communications Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ORBCOMM Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, GTT Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. ORBCOMM Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTT Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ORBCOMM Inc. and GTT Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ORBCOMM Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.39% and an $10 consensus target price. GTT Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 292.33% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that GTT Communications Inc. appears more favorable than ORBCOMM Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.9% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares and 88.3% of GTT Communications Inc. shares. ORBCOMM Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, GTT Communications Inc. has 29.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORBCOMM Inc. -26.75% -19.06% -22.79% -27.3% -38.45% -29.06% GTT Communications Inc. -10.7% -35.64% -70.44% -56.33% -72.37% -48.86%

For the past year ORBCOMM Inc. has stronger performance than GTT Communications Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ORBCOMM Inc. beats GTT Communications Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. The company also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers. In addition, it offers satellite based customer solutions through service agreement with various mobile satellite providers, as well as terrestrial-based cellular network services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers, and two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as through value-added resellers, international value-added resellers, international licensees, country representatives, and solution providers. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.