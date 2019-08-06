Comparison of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. 10 2.92 N/A 0.02 347.92 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.68 N/A 1.60 12.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OraSure Technologies Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. AngioDynamics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OraSure Technologies Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. OraSure Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than AngioDynamics Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

OraSure Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AngioDynamics Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, AngioDynamics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. OraSure Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AngioDynamics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares. 1.3% are OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while AngioDynamics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

OraSure Technologies Inc. beats AngioDynamics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.